SALTASH Town Council are delighted to have recently been awarded grant funding to for the Saltash May Fair and Cornwall International Male Choral Festival.
Saltash May Fair have been awarded £5,000 from the town councils festival fund grant scheme, to support the volunteers in organising a safe and fun event for residents and visitors. This is the first event to be awarded a recently approved increased funding amount, which has been raised in recognition of increasing costs to event organisers.
The Cornwall International Male Choral Festival have been awarded £300 from the town councils community chest grant scheme in support of the festival. A gala concert will be held in Saltash on May 2, hosted by the Burraton Male Voice Choir at Saltash Methodist Church, it will also feature an Austrian Choir and Warrington MVC.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford is delighted the town council can support such a wide range of events.
He explained: “Each year the community chest and festival fund grant schemes support a widely diverse range of events and projects. The town council is often the lead funder and are pleased to support fun family events and projects that improve facilities in the town".