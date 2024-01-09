SALTASH Town Council is inviting residents to nominate someone to be considered for the honour of ‘Freedom of the Town’.
The rare award is set to be given in celebration of an exceptional individual.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council said: “Do you know someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the town? Saltash Town Council are calling for nominations for the rare award for Honorary Freedom of the Town of Saltash.”
The closing date is February 15. Further details can be found under civic policies on the Saltash Town Council website at www.saltash.gov.uk/policies.php