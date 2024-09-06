The Saltash to Royal William Yard ferry service is to be extended until November.
Demand for the new service linking Cornwall and Plymouth has been so successful that operator Plymouth Boat Trips are running it for an additional month.
The service will continue weekends only after September 30, with a full, daily service reinstated for the October half term holidays between October 28 and November 3.
The Saltash to Royal William Yard route was introduced after a successful Easter connectivity event organised by Saltash Town Council.
Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.