SALTASH Town Council have approved plans, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day which is taking place on June 6.
Throughout the nation local communities are being invited to commemorate the day by lighting a beacon on the evening of June 6. The town council will be inviting residents to attend a beacon lighting on Saltash Waterside at 9.15pm, to remember all those who took part in and were affected by D-Day 80 years ago. Everyone attending will be asked to shine a light in a display of peace.
Further details on the event will be released on the town council's website, social media and noticeboards in due course.