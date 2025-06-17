WHEN you listen to a piece of music what pictures come to mind? It might be a picture of where you were the first time you heard it, or a scene from the film it comes from, a scene from a historical event, or a picture of the person that performed it.
On Friday, June 27, The Jopes Orchestra will perform a programme of music that will conjure up pictures at St Germans Priory Church.
Jopes Music was established five years ago by Nick and Sally Beach. The Jopes Orchestra brings together the finest musicians from across the South West with conductor Nick.
They are dedicated to bringing classical music to new audiences through their dynamic playing and through the informal atmosphere they create. Nick introduces all their concerts and provides entertaining and informative snippets about the music being performed.
The concert at St Germans is one of a pair. The orchestra will be performing the same programme in the Tithe Barn at Buckland Abbey the following day on Saturday, June 28 at 3pm.
The audience can experience the power of imagination in a concert where every note paints a scene, and every melody tells a story.
This unique musical journey invites visitors to close their eyes and let the music guide your mind’s eye, as each piece conjures vivid landscapes, emotions, and moments. The concert will show how sound alone can be the most powerful storyteller of all.
Nick said: “We are delighted to be returning to St Germans Priory and we think this programme might be our best yet. There really is something for everyone - if you are not sure that classical music is your thing this might be the ideal concert to get you started!”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.southeastcornwallarts.co.uk
