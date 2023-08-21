“Creating an inclusive environment in tattoo studios and art collectives is of utmost importance. By fostering a welcoming and accepting atmosphere, everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or artistic style, can feel comfortable and appreciated. Such inclusivity not only enriches the artistic community but also encourages collaboration, creativity, and mutual respect among artists and clients. It allows for a diverse range of perspectives and experiences to be celebrated, resulting in a more vibrant and inspiring tattoo art collective like TAG.”