SALTASH-based Westcountry Fabrication Ltd is celebrating a major milestone with the successful attainment of their first ISO14001 certification for environmental management, awarded by industry specialists SCCS.
This achievement comes within a week of the company’s 11th consecutive ISO9001 re-certification and an upgrade to their BS EN1090 re-certification from EXC2, now covering larger structures up to EXC3.
These prestigious certifications reflect Westcountry Fabrication Ltd’s ongoing commitment to quality, sustainability and compliance with the highest industry standards in construction.
Director Sam Hammond said: “Sustainability has always been a priority for me personally, but working within the steel industry posed challenges when it came to making formal commitments. The reality is that the steel industry has a long way to go, and many factors seem beyond our immediate control.
“However, when we celebrated our 10-year anniversary of ISO9001 certification last year, we decided it was time to dig deeper into the challenges facing our industry. We knew we needed to take a more proactive stance on sustainability, and that’s when we committed to pursuing ISO14001 certification.
“With invaluable support from the University of Exeter and the University of Plymouth’s Future Climate Leaders training (through Net-Zero Exchange), we’ve developed critical expertise in carbon reporting, biodiversity improvement, climate leadership and what it truly means to do ‘good work’ in challenging circumstances.
“This investment has empowered us to publish our Carbon Reduction Plan and our Environmental and Sustainability Policy, both of which outline clear, actionable steps for the future. It has also opened the door to meaningful conversations with our suppliers and global organizations, such as the Climate Group's Steel Zero initiative, as demand for net zero steel continues to rise.”
Westcountry Fabrication Ltd’s trio of certifications marks a significant step in their mission to create a more sustainable future for the steel fabrication industry, while maintaining the highest levels of quality and compliance.