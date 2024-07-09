The Saltash Song and Shanties Festival has been a resounding success according to the organiser SaltArtsCIC.
The ten-day event on June 15 to 24 in the town attracted over two thousand audience members and participants.
The third annual festival showcased 147 performers and workshop leaders who rolled out a series of musical events celebrating the music of Cornwall and the Tamar Valley. Concerts in the ten venues around Saltash offered a range of music from rock to folk, choral, brass band and jazz.
The festival’s community piano based on the Waterside had a facelift with new designs by local school children painted by artist Brad Ical. Three hundred pupils from local primary schools took part in singing workshops with Saltash-based Senegalese musician Diabel Cissokho.
Festival Director Lindsay Endean said: “I’d like to thank all our volunteers and sponsors who made the festival such a success including Arts Council England, Cornwall County Council, Scops Arts Trust, Saltash Town Council, Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, the Festival Patrons, Community Enterprises PL12, Callington Arts, and everyone else who helped make this happen.”
The festival's community piano will remain on the Waterside for the summer, with the public just being asked to replace the plastic cover after use.