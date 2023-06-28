A street piano was installed for the duration of the festival on the Waterside and was played by musicians young and old. Notable performances included a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody by a young pianist who was still wearing his wetsuit after a swim in the river Tamar. The video of this has received over 10,000 views on social media. Twenty amateur performers aged eight to 80+, also gathered for a pop-up piano session on Sunday.