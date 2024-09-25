A SOCIAL club for blind and partially sighted people in Saltash has launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to help save the group after the retirement of key volunteers.
The Saltash BAPS (Blind and Partially Sighted) club which meets fortnightly in Saltash at Ashtorre Rock, is an iSightCornwall affiliated club.
The sight-loss charity is supporting BAPS in its quest to find more helpers.
Running for more than 60 years the club has gone from strength to strength and was awarded the Mayor’s Civic Award by outgoing Saltash mayor Cllr Richard Bickford earlier this year.
Saltash BAPS was chosen for the contribution to the community award for ‘supporting visually impaired people in Saltash with a fun and friendly place to meet and share experiences’.
It offers a range of social activities and trips for those in the area who have a vision impairment.
Dedicated to the club, the current team of volunteers are keen to find their replacements before they leave to ensure its future.
Club organiser Shirley, said: “It’s a wonderful club, I really have loved being a part of it and if I am able to, I would love to continue coming along as a member.
“My favourite part about running the club has been helping other visually impaired people and making them happy, just doing something to help people is the best bit. “I have a wonderful team of volunteers, but the time has come for some of us, including myself, to step down and enjoy a retirement.
“It would be awful for that to mean the end of the club; BAPS means so much to the members and the Saltash community and I would hate to see it disappear.”
iSightCornwall chief executive, Carole Theobald, said: “Saltash BAPS offers a social space where people with sight loss can share experiences, make long-lasting friendships and take part in activities and visits they may not have tried on their own.
“We’re very proud of the club and of all of the people it’s welcomed through its doors over the years.
“We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers and we’re so thankful to people like Shirley for everything they do.
“From speaking to our volunteers I know they get a lot out of it and I would encourage anyone who’s thinking of helping out to give it a try.”
There are a range of roles needed at the club including club organiser, secretary, treasurer and club helpers. People of all ages, skillsets and experience are welcome and there will be the opportunity to meet and get training from the current volunteer team.
For more information on how you can help or to volunteer your time, call iSightCornwall on 01872 261110 or visit www.isightcornwall.org.uk/volunteering.