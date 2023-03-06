A new Greggs store in Saltash is ready to open – three-and-a-half years after the northern-based bakery chain closed another shop in the town due to lack of trade.
Greggs seem determined to try and conquer the pasty market in Cornwall and the Saltash store is one of a number of new outlets they have planned for the county after also opening one in Truro at the end of last year.
Planning permission is currently being sought for a branch at the Esso filling station on the A30 at Altarnun near Bodmin Moor.
And a further store looks set to open at a new service station development in Newquay after an advertising hoarding appeared there.
It also has shops at Penngyllam Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Launceston and Cornwall Services by the A30.
Saltash was the first place in Cornwall they opened a store back in 2019. That one was next to the Carkeel Roundabout, but closed just nine months later due to lack of trade.
The new Saltash store is just on the other side of the roundabout to the old one.
It is in the Cloudbreak Surf shop building behind the Shell petrol station. Cloudbreak Surf is still there but has downsized.
The new store is now finished with seating inside and outside and signs say it will be opening soon.