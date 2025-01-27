SALTASH’S Fore Street is set to come alive with the introduction of a brand-new street market this March.
This vibrant addition to the community promises to bring a fresh burst of energy to the town’s streets, offering a delightful mix of stalls to cater for all.
Instigated by the Saltash Town Team, the street market will run on the third Saturday of each month, between March and August from 10am to 3pm.
The Town Team have been working in partnership with Saltash Town Council and it will be delivered by Diverse Events CIC. It has been funded by the Cornwall Council Vitality Accelerator Funding and Town Delivery Funding.
For further information, visit www.saltash.gov.uk or follow Saltash Town Council on Facebook