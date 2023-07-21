The traditional face-to-face visit to a bank branch to deposit money is set to come to an end in Saltash, after Lloyds confirmed it is planning to close the town's only remaining bank branch.
It has announced that it aims to close the Saltash branch on April 10, 2024.
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million customers choosing to bank online.
"We’re introducing more community bankers to provide face-to-face banking support in local communities, and our customers can also manage their everyday banking over the phone, through the Post Office or at a Banking Hub.”
With the announced closure leaving Saltash without a bank, the town has been put forward for a new Banking Hub by LINK, meaning it could get a location where different banks co-locate to provide services to customers.
If the Banking Hub is not operational by the time the branch is scheduled to shut, Lloyds will be expected to delay the closure to "allow for a smooth transition of banking services in the community".
Banking Hubs have a traditional banking counter, operated by the Post Office, where customers of main UK banks can deposit and withdraw cash, pay-in cheques and view balances. Community bankers from the UK’s largest banks also visit the Banking Hubs, providing help with more specialised services.