A local school issued a warning to parents after a fake social media profile, posing as a member of staff, had been sending friend requests to pupils.
Burraton Community Primary School in Saltash told parents to “take the necessary action to safeguard” their children.
The profile, which was under the name 'Steve Gregory Rogers', was using a stolen profile image, and stated that the individual worked at Burraton CP School, was living in Saltash and also featured a description which read: “54 year old who loves playing with his kids”.
Mrs Tamblyn, the school headteacher sent a message to parents stating: “We are aware that a Facebook account in the name of Steve Gregory Rogers has been set up which states this person works at Burraton CP School. We are also aware that some of our children have received a friend request from this account this evening.
“This is a fake account - please take the necessary action to safeguard your children if they use Facebook. Please note: our school staff will never ask to be friends with pupils on any social media platform."
The page appears to have since been removed.