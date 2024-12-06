ORGANISERS of tomorrow’s annual Saltash Santa Run have been forced to postpone this year’s event due to Storm Darragh.
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the region between 3pm on Friday and 6am on Sunday, leaving those in charge of the event to make an early decision
Colin Bunting of Tamar Trotters Running Club, said: “The safety of runners and our events team is our top priority.
“We are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the event for next Saturday (Dec 14), but this is dependent on all aspects of the organisaton being arranged in time. We will let you know as soon as we can whether the event can be rescheduled or not.”
The Saltash Santa Run is a regular fixture in the town’s festive calendar and see over 200 runners – of all ages – dressed as Santas run down the Fore Street, over the Tamar Bridge and back up Fore Street to the finish.
It was confirmed on Thursday that the Saltash Christmas Festival, also planned for tomorrow, would also not happen due to the storm, which is predicted to bring wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour.
A lantern-lit carol concert has however been scheduled to offer schoolchildren from the town’s four primary schools, who have been practicing for the festival, a chance to perform.
The hastily arranged carol concert will take place at the Saltash Wesley Church organised by Redeemer Church Saltash. Children, who have made lanterns at workshops in schools, are being invited to gather at the church ready to collect their lanterns starting at 5.30pm.
The service will begin at 6pm, but the organisers do warn that it will be entry on a first come, first served basis with a maximum capacity in place for the event.
A decision on the Santa on Bikes Ride, which is due to stop off at Saltash, Liskeard and Lostwithiel en route to Little Harbour Hospice in St Austell is expected to be made by tomorrow morning.
Riders taking part in the annual ride-along are asked to monitor social media for updates.