WITH just over a week to go, anticipation is building in Saltash as local man Simon Wengradt prepares to take on the ultimate endurance test - running 50 marathons in 50 days.
Kicking off on May 3, the challenge marks both Simon’s 50th birthday and his own heartfelt mission to raise funds for the Saltash Youth Network.
A familiar sight pounding the pavements of the town, Simon is best known as the ‘NearlyNakedRunner’ on social media - always seen running bare-chested, even in the depths of winter.
His unusual approach is rooted in the Wim Hof method, a practice combining breathing techniques and cold exposure.
The journey to this point has been nothing short of transformational. Four years ago, Simon made the decision to quit alcohol and focus on his physical and mental wellbeing. What began as a personal shift has now grown into a powerful mission to inspire others.
As his training intensifies, Saltash residents continue to spot him out on his daily runs, clocking up the miles and preparing for the gruelling journey ahead.
“I’m doing it to raise money for the Saltash Youth Network and also as a way to celebrate my 50th birthday,” said Simon. “I initially started running in 2013 when my first marriage broke down as a way of getting fit and just stopping drinking. Unfortunately, I got knocked off my bike and injured and booze crept back into my life. I ended up going down the rabbit hole really bad with drink and I ended up in hospital.
“Then, four years ago, I stopped drinking again and started to get myself fit again. The problem, however, was I ended up herniating a disc in my lower back and I got diagnosed with a sleep disorder and likely ADHD and Aspergers. For six months I was sat in my armchair on a cocktail of tablets from the doctors.
“In June, three years ago, someone gifted me a book called the ‘Wim Hof method’. I started reading the book and practising the techniques and slowly I started to forget taking my tablets. Within a month I realised I didn’t need them. A month after that I started doing yoga as a way of loosening up my back and then a month after that I started running again.
“By October, I managed to do the Eden half marathon in under two hours and it was then I thought that I’ve got my 50th coming up soon, so why not try and do something for charity. It was there the idea of 50 marathons in 50 days came about.”
Simon said a conversation with an old youth colleague, Charlotte Carpenter, who is chair of the Saltash Youth Network led to him setting up the challenge all in aid of the charity.
But what does running do for him?
“It gives me a sense of space,” he said. “I can un-jumble all my thoughts and because I do all my running bare-chested, including in the winter when it can get down to minus 7, I find it really invigorating.”
To manage the physical demands of his challenge - which will include runs around Saltash - including the testing half marathon course twice in one day - plus Burrator Reservoir, Saltram Estate and local running tracks - Simon will receive regular massages from a sports therapist, as well as taking cold plunges in nearby rivers to aid his recovery.
“Both the River Tamar and Lynher are within a mile of my house, so I’ve got plenty of cold bodies of water to soak in,” he added.
Donations are already pouring in and Simon - who has set himself an initial target of trying to raise £5,000 - hopes his challenge will leave a lasting impact far beyond the finish line.