SALTASH Town Council will tomorrow hold a ‘Meet Your Councillor’ event, giving residents a unique opportunity to engage directly with their elected representatives.
The event will take place in the Fore Street, outside of Superdrug, between 10am and 12 noon.
The open forum is designed to strengthen the connection between councillors and the community, offering residents a chance to voice their concerns, share ideas, and learn more about ongoing and future projects shaping Saltash.
Town Mayor, Councillor Julia Peggs, along with Cllrs Rachel Bullock, Sarah Gillis and Brian Stoyel, will be on hand to meet members of the public