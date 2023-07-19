One of the most colourful waterside regattas is set to be held in Saltash.
The Saltash Regatta & Waterside Festival 2023 will be staged on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, which will include races on the river and entertainment on the shore.
Regatta’s Civic Parade which marks the start of Saltash’s two-day Waterside Festival will be held on the Saturday. The procession, which will be led by Saltash Town Band, will leave at Victoria Gardens at 10.30am and parade to the waterfront via Fore Street and Lower Fore Street.
Children and community groups are invited to dress up to the theme ‘water wonderland’ and walk with us down to waterfront with dignitaries from the town. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed groups.
A market stretching along from Waterside Green all the way to Jubilee Green, encasing the whole of the waterside will be held on the Saturday and Sunday.
Stalls will be open all day offering a wide variety of tasty dishes to suit all tastebuds.
Local community groups will feature in abundance along the Waterside offering an insight into all their work whilst there will be arts and crafts stalls promoting local produce and gifts will be located on both Greens either side of the Tamar Bridge.
There will be plenty for families to enjoy from street entertainers, to children’s rides, the bouncy castles as well as all the family friendly stalls and amusements.
A photo hunt run by Redeemer Church in Saltash will be held on the Sunday from 11am to 4pm. To enter visit the cardboard boat race headquarters and collect their photo hunt clues to win a prize.
The popular paint party will be held at Brunel Green on the Sunday at 1pm. Those taking part are recommended to wear old clothing.
A dog show rub by Gables will be staged on Brunel Green on the Sunday from 11.30am.
There will be plenty of live music taking to the stage during the Saltash Regatta & Waterside Festival at Jubilee Green and Waterside Green, which will include No Refund, Sultans, Black Cat Boppers, Groove Yard and All About Iris.
There will be plenty of fun on the water during the Regatta. A cardboard boat race will be staged in the Sunday at 2pm on the Ashtorre Slip.
A spokesperson said: “This years’ entries will be limited, so if you want to compete, you will need to register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”
A paddleboard relay race will be held on the Ashtorre Slip on the Saturday at noon.
Saltash Sailing Club will be open to the public with food, drinks and cream teas available all weekend.
They will have dinghy races for all abilities of sailors, happening on Saturday at 10.30am, 11.30am, and again at 2pm to 3pm. The sailing club will have Yacht Match Racing all day on Sunday.
Ashtorre have a Saltash Camera Club exhibition on display over the Regatta weekend, as well as being open for refreshments.