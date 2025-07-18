Torpoint’s Sea Cadets were recognised for an extraordinary year. Crowned National Continuity Drill Display Winners in April – presented by none other than HRH Princess Anne – they went on to dominate the National Sea Cadet Band Contest in September, sweeping nearly every major award, including Best Overall Band, Best Drum Major, and Best Musical Display. A special mention went to Petty Officer Cadet Will Wooller, who won Best Musician for his original composition.