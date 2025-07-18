Led by the rousing sounds o the Torpoint Sea Cadets Band, hundreds gathered to celebrate the people and organisations making a real difference to the town.
Mayor Cllr Julie Martin and consort Andy Martin led the parade, joined by deputy mayor Cllr Chris Goodman, local dignitaries and guests from across Cornwall and Devon, including HMS Raleigh’s Captain Jane Roe, South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd and the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Cllr Kathy Watkin, accompanied by Alderman Dr John Mahony.
Visiting mayors from St Austell and Liskeard and deputy mayors of Saltash, Bodmin and Launceston also attended, as did chairman of Cornwall Council, Cllr Rob Nolan, Honorary Freeman of Torpoint Mike Pearn MBE and Honorary Burgess John Crago were supported by Torpoint town councillors, plus Cornwall Councillors Kate Ewert and Rob Parsonage.
St James Church hosted the Civic Service, where Reverend Jo Northey led heartfelt reflections and prayers. Performances by the Sea Cadets Corps of Drums and the Coppola School of Performing Arts also added to the atmosphere of the day.
Torpoint’s Sea Cadets were recognised for an extraordinary year. Crowned National Continuity Drill Display Winners in April – presented by none other than HRH Princess Anne – they went on to dominate the National Sea Cadet Band Contest in September, sweeping nearly every major award, including Best Overall Band, Best Drum Major, and Best Musical Display. A special mention went to Petty Officer Cadet Will Wooller, who won Best Musician for his original composition.
Youth Achievement Award: Sam Farndale
At just 15, Sam Farndale has spent over seven years helping care for Thanckes Park. From planting flowers to litter picking and supporting community events, Sam’s quiet determination and courage – especially in overcoming communication challenges – made him a standout winner.
Persons of Courage: Justin and Amanda Carney
In the face of unthinkable loss, Justin and Amanda Carney turned tragedy into community strength. After losing their son Kyran in a 2022 road accident, they rallied the town behind two fundraising events, raising over £15,000 for local and naval causes. Their courage and unity in honouring Kyran’s memory touched hearts across Torpoint.
Citizen of the Year: Jeremy Lock
Known as the man behind the magic, Jeremy Lock was honoured for his tireless work as a sound engineer at town events – from school plays to Torpoint Fest and the Christmas lights switch-on. Whether wiring sound or marshalling road closures, Jeremy’s dedication has become the heartbeat of community celebrations.
Organisation of the Year: Coppola School of Performing Arts
The Coppola School of Performing Arts, led by Kelly-Jane Brown, was celebrated for 50 years of inspiring young talent. Their dazzling productions – including Disney Junior’s Moana – and charitable work have made them a cornerstone of creativity in Torpoint.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.