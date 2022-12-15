A popular Cornish community pub in Saltash has enjoyed a big boost in trade after reopening following major refurbishment works.
The Railway, now part of the Craft Union Pub Company, which was named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards, closed for three weeks for the investment worth £164,000.
It has been given a huge thumbs up by regulars and new customers alike, bringing the best in hospitality to the Saltash community and beyond. The pub is family and dog friendly and is open throughout the day.
• See next week's Cornish Times for more from the owners of this classic pub