A sublime picture by a Cornish photographer has made the cover of the 2024 Great Western Railway calendar.
Saltash-based drone enthusiast Scott Fisher captured the GWR train Castle Class passing serenely over the Royal Albert Bridge, spanning the River Tamar between Devon and Cornwall.
Scott, of Cornish Drone Photography, said: “I got into landscape and drone photography about three years ago. It was a beautiful sunrise, so I just had to grab a picture of the high speed train coming over Brunel’s iconic bridge.”
From Cornwall to the Cotswolds, and London to South Wales, the 2024 Great Western Railway Calendar captures the region in all its glory.
GWR sales and marketing director Amanda Burns said: “Our 2024 Great Western Railway Calendar features some truly breath-taking images and we’re sure it will become a wanted item on many people’s Christmas lists.
“As well as the stunning photography, we’ve included dates for some of the biggest events across the network, ensuring you’ve got time to start planning some exciting days out – taking a GWR train there and back, of course.”