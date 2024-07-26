Saltash’s Olympic hopeful Lola Tambling paid a visit to her old primary school as Saltash ramps up its support for the teenager who qualified for Paris 2024.
The 16-year old was welcomed by Miss Pentreath and pupils from Brunel Primary Academy who had designed their own skateboard artwork in celebration.
Banners have been erected around the town as the skateboarder seeks to cement her success with an olympic medal in Paris. Saltash Town Council is also flying Olympic flags along Fore Street in support of the teenager who took up the sport when she was just eight years old.
Lola secured a place at the summer games through her performances on the world skateboarding tour and the Olympic qualifier series.
With his daughter concentrating on preparing for the Olympics training in Sweden, Lola’s father Martyn Tambling told the Cornish Times: “It's been amazing seeing all the support around Lola's home town with all the banners and flags.
“It really feels like the whole town are proud and very happy for her, and excited to watch and support her on the day.”
The local social club is hosting her first event live on Tuesday, August 6.
Mayor of Saltash Town Council Cllr Julia Peggs said: “Lola’s journey from Saltash to the Paris Olympics is a remarkable testament to her dedication and determination, as well as to the support of her family.
“She is an inspiration to us all, and Saltash is rooting for her every step of the way. Go Lola!”