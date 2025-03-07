SALTASH runner Simon Wengradt is set to take on his biggest challenge yet, when this May he will be running 50 marathons in 50 days, all of which will be in his 50th year.
Regularly seen pounding the streets of the Cornish town, Simon – who calls himself the ‘Nearly Naked Runner’ – is doing all this to raise funds for Saltash Youth Network, who support youth groups and youth organisations in Saltash through offering funding and networking opportunities.
Starting on May 3 and ending on June 21, Simon is hoping the local community will get behind his fundraiser, which has an initial target of trying to raise £5,000.