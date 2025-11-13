A SALTASH man has been charged in connection with a string of daylight burglaries in the Plymouth area earlier this month.
Disbrey has been remanded in custody and appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, November 13).
Detective sergeant Paula Smith said the charges followed a detailed investigation supported by information from the public.
“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigation,” she said. “My team have received a number of valuable leads directly from our appeals, and anyone who has provided information but has not yet been contacted will be within the coming week.”
