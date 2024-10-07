A programme of work to refurbish the windows of Saltash library is set to begin on Monday, October 7.
The library will be relocated to the Saltash Guildhall for the duration of the works which will see the front window wall and side windows replaced.
The library times remain the same but there will be no access for the public to free computers during the works which look set to last four to six weeks.
Designed by modernist architect Royston Summers, the front glass wall hasn’t been updated since the building was constructed and opened in 1962.
The library was devolved to Saltash Town Council in 2019.