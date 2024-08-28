A Saltash volunteer group took to Facebook in a rather unusual way to attract more volunteers.
The group who run the Saltash Heritage museum in the town chose the announcement of the return of Oasis to tout for fresh, new volunteers.
In a post reminiscent of Aldi the supermarket’s tongue-in-cheek offer of help with queues on the Oasis tour booking site, the group referred to Liam and Noel Gallagher, who announced their reunion this week, as no longer being available to volunteer due to their ‘vague other commitments’.
They continued in the same vein to promise that any volunteer ‘will never work alone’; a pun on the Gerry and the Pacemakers hit that was covered by the band in 2005 to celebrate the Liverpool champions league victory.
They also promise that ‘friends, couples etc can volunteer to work together if you wish - just like Noel and Liam’!
The search for help for the front of house at the Lower Fore Street heritage museum which houses the town’s official museum and photographic collection, finishes saying, whether you’re a Definitely or a Maybe, to message the group on Facebook or email the registered charity on [email protected] for more information.