FIREFIGHTERS at Saltash Fire Station are rolling up their sleeves for a good cause this Sunday, as they host a charity car wash to raise funds for The Firefighters Charity.
From 10am to 2pm, members of the public are invited to bring their vehicles down to the station on Callington Road, where the crew will be ready with sponges, hoses and plenty of enthusiasm to give cars a sparkling clean finish.
The event aims to support The Firefighters Charity, which provides vital assistance to firefighters, their families, and retired members of the service.
A spokesperson said: “Not only will you leave with a clean car, but you’ll also be supporting a fantastic charity. We’d love to see as many people as possible come along.”