FIREFIGHTERS from Saltash headed across the Tamar to link up with their colleagues at Camels Head Fire Station in Plymouth to take part in specialist training focused on working safely at height and in confined spaces.
The SHACS session aimed to enhance their skills in tackling complex rescue situations where access is limited and conditions can be hazardous.
The training involved a series of challenging scenarios designed to test the firefighters’ ability to operate in difficult environments. Crews practiced using harnesses, ropes and specialist apparatus, whilst they also worked on techniques for rescuing casualties from height, ensuring that should the need arise, they could safely extract individuals from buildings or other elevated locations.
Crew manager, Shayn Rencher from Saltash Fire Station, said: “Training like this is essential for keeping our crews prepared for real-life emergencies. Whether it’s rescuing someone trapped in a confined space or responding to an incident at height, we need to be confident in our skills and equipment.”
The session emphasised teamwork, communication, and problem-solving under pressure. Firefighters from both stations collaborated closely, sharing knowledge and experiences to improve their overall response capability.
With real emergencies often requiring multiple crews to work together, joint training like this helps to strengthen co-ordination and trust between teams.
The exercise proved invaluable for the Saltash team, who gained hands-on experience with advanced rescue techniques, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle complex situations in their local area.
The visit reinforced the importance of continuous training and cooperation across fire stations - with both teams leaving the session better prepared to tackle high-risk rescues and keep their communities safe.
Meanwhile, Saltash Community Fire Station have confirmed that their next Open Day for the public will take place at their base on Callington Road on Sunday, July 27.