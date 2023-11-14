A firefighter from Saltash Community Fire Station has been awarded with the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.
On Monday, November 13, crew from Saltash fire station held a ‘never before seen’ celebratory event for firefighter Craig Jones who has been given the prestigious award.
In 2021 Craig, along with a fire colleague from Devon, were involved in an incident which resulted in five lives being saved by their actions that day.
The Queens commendation for bravery award is ‘rarely given’, according to a spokesperson from the fire station – and in this case, this was the last group of seven people to ever be given this award by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson from the fire station commented: “We are very grateful to have witnessed this amazing award be given to such an amazing person.
“Congratulations Craig from us all at Saltash 8.4”