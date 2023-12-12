Saltash Fire Station opened it’s doors on December 3 to donations for it’s Christmas collection in partnership with the local food bank.
Before the event, visitors were asked to bring all sorts of food items such as Christmas puddings, chocolates, tins of ham, biscuits, snacks, selection boxes and even toiletries which would be collected by the food bank and distributed to those locally in need this Christmas.
Children were able to sit in the fire engine and even meet the big man himself as he took some time off from wrapping presents.
A spokesperson from the station said: “We can’t thank the Saltash community enough for once again coming together in support of one of our fundraising events.
“Yesterday we had a great number of donations from Christmas foods to chocolates to toys. An entire fire engine full!
“Big thanks go to the crew at the station but especially Lee Russell for driving this event.
“Danielle Frith and her team for volunteering and promoting the event.
“Tea and Leigh’s for donating a spread of sandwiches for the volunteers.
“Mike Pitches Photography for taking photos of the day.