Todays, Christmas safety message comes from firefighter Adam Stockton – who discusses candles.

A spokesperson from the station said: "Never leave them unattended. Leaving naked flames around the house can have devastating consequences and is the cause of hundreds of fires nationwide every year.

"Put candles in secure holders and keep them away from materials that may catch fire!

"And make sure they are out of reach of children.

"Cornwall Fire and Rescue urge people to try and move to LED candles where possible rather than the real thing."

