AN inquest has heard how a 43-year-old man from Saltash died after sustaining a fatal head injury in a motorcycle crash while travelling around the world.
Nathan Paul Molyneuax of Babis Way Farm, Saltash, had cycled almost 12,000 miles when, for an undetermined reason, he lost control of the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding, crashing on a sharp bend and ending up in a ravine.
The incident occurred on May 16, 2024, in the Buleleng region of Bali.
A German friend who was the pillion passenger alongside Mr Molyneaux also died in the incident.
Assistant coroner Emma Hillson, sitting at Pydar House in Truro, recorded a road traffic conclusion on Mr Molyneaux, who had a PhD from Leeds University.