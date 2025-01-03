OFFICIALS at Saltash Cricket Club say they have been left ‘devastated’ following a suspected arson attack which has caused thousands of pounds of damage at their ground in the town.
The incident, which occurred around 4.07pm on Thursday, has left the club, its members and the local community shocked and deeply saddened.
The fire, which started in one of the club’s storage containers at their Chapel Field base, caused significant damage to vital club equipment, including gang mowers, scoreboard, covers, playing equipment, marquees and other items used to prepare the cricket strip itself.
Local firefighters attended the scene, using breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the blaze, but unfortunately they were unable to salvage anything inside the container.
Club chairman, Shayn Rencher, said: “As a club we’re devastated by this senseless act of vandalism. Saltash Cricket Club has always been a place of joy, camaraderie and community spirit. To see it harmed in this way is truly heart-breaking.
“As a club, we’ve spent a number of years building ourselves up, not just in terms of our playing standards, but also what we do in terms of making this a great club for not only our own players, but also those visiting teams.
“The equipment we’ve lost was vital in helping us maintain the ground, as well as for use on match-days itself.
“We are determined to rebuild and come back stronger with the support of our members, local residents and the wider Cornish cricketing community, who have all been very supportive since hearing the news.”
Saltash Police have also reported that this was not the only incident on the day. As well as appealing for information on the cricket club fire, they also want to know more about a fire that was started around 6pm in a play area in Yellowtor Road and another involving a Beryl Bike at the junction with Gallagher Way.
A statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist us in investigating these crimes. Did you see anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fires, or do you have dash cam, CCTV or video doorbell footage?”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online or call on 101 quoting crime reference 50250001231.
Already a GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the Cricket Club and has received more than £850 in support from people across the town.
Residents in Saltash are clearly angered by recent events, taking to social media to express their views.
“This is bloody awful, I don’t know what pleasure anyone would get destroying equipment like that,” read one.
Another said: “What a terrible thing to happen, we have friends involved with the team and our son has thoroughly enjoyed his first season in the junior league.”
A third added: “This is heart-breaking and could have quickly been a danger to life! So sad that individuals are so dissatisfied with their own lives that they can only find entertainment in doing criminal damage.”