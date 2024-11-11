SALTASH remembered its fallen on Sunday (November 11) in a Remembrance Day service held at the Wesley Methodist Church.

Saltash Fore Street stood still today Monday October 11, to mark the two-minute silence on Armistice Day.

The 2pm service led with a reading from the Bible by mayor Cllr Julia Peggs. Mayor’s chaplain Rev Michelle Parksman spoke of the meaning of peace in today’s world while Rev Jonathan Budd prayed for all those in active service.

The standards in the church were lowered for the two-minute silence and last post. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches)
The standards in the church were lowered for the two-minute silence and last post. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )

The rolls of honour for the town’s war dead were read out while the congregation of town councillors, community groups stood respectfully.

The Remembrance day service was followed by a parade down Saltash Fore Street to the main war memorial at St Nicholas and St Faith Church. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches)
The Remembrance day service was followed by a parade down Saltash Fore Street to the main war memorial at St Nicholas and St Faith Church. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )

Standards were lowered for the last post and the congregation gathered outside for the civic parade down Fore Street to the town’s main war memorial.

Wreaths were blessed and laid at the war memorial which now is home to two new memorial benches with the names of those missed from war monuments in the town. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches)
Wreaths were blessed and laid at the war memorial which now is home to two new memorial benches with the names of those missed from war monuments in the town. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )

Wreaths were laid by representatives from community groups including youth groups, the air cadets and army cadets. South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd sent a representative along to lay a wreath on her behalf.

A two-minute silence was held on Saltash Fore Street on Armistice Day at 11am followed by the last post. (Picture: Sarah Martin)
A two-minute silence was held on Saltash Fore Street on Armistice Day at 11am followed by the last post. (Picture: Sarah Martin) ( )

Two new war memorial benches were also blessed as part of the ceremony by Rev Laura Bushell Hawke.

Community groups from across Saltash came to lay wreaths including young groups, air and army cadets and local trefoil groups. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches)
Community groups from across Saltash came to lay wreaths including young groups, air and army cadets and local trefoil groups. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )