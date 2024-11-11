SALTASH remembered its fallen on Sunday (November 11) in a Remembrance Day service held at the Wesley Methodist Church.
The 2pm service led with a reading from the Bible by mayor Cllr Julia Peggs. Mayor’s chaplain Rev Michelle Parksman spoke of the meaning of peace in today’s world while Rev Jonathan Budd prayed for all those in active service.
The rolls of honour for the town’s war dead were read out while the congregation of town councillors, community groups stood respectfully.
Standards were lowered for the last post and the congregation gathered outside for the civic parade down Fore Street to the town’s main war memorial.
Wreaths were laid by representatives from community groups including youth groups, the air cadets and army cadets. South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd sent a representative along to lay a wreath on her behalf.
Two new war memorial benches were also blessed as part of the ceremony by Rev Laura Bushell Hawke.