The 2pm service led with a reading from the Bible by mayor Cllr Julia Peggs. Mayor’s chaplain Rev Michelle Parksman spoke of the meaning of peace in today’s world while Rev Jonathan Budd prayed for all those in active service.

The standards in the church were lowered for the two-minute silence and last post. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )

The rolls of honour for the town’s war dead were read out while the congregation of town councillors, community groups stood respectfully.

The Remembrance day service was followed by a parade down Saltash Fore Street to the main war memorial at St Nicholas and St Faith Church. (Picture: STC/Mike Pitches) ( )

Standards were lowered for the last post and the congregation gathered outside for the civic parade down Fore Street to the town’s main war memorial.