The Saltash Christmas Tractor Run is due to take place tomorrow evening (December 16).
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come and watch this magical event as festive tractors travel around Saltash in aid of charity .
Schedule route:
- Leave Tamar Fresh at 6.45pm
- Turn right down to roundabout and right again onto Callington Road
- Proceed down to Burraton traffic lights
- Turn left to New Road
- 7pm on to Tamar Bridge
- 7.10pm proceed up Fore Street
- 7.15pm on to Callington Rd towards Saltash Fire Station
- 7.20pm left onto Church Road
- 7.25pm along Park Road
- 7.30pm right into Beatrice Avenue
- 7.35pm loop around Spencer Gardens onto Lyner Drive
- 7.45pm up to Broadwalk
- 7.50pm follow Stephens Road down Church Road
- 7.55pm Maybrook Drive
- 8.00pm Oaklands Drive
- Left on to Yellowtor Rd
- 8.05pm through Latchbrook
- Straight across roundabout to Tamar Fresh 8.10pm
All timings are approximate. Visitors are encouraged to arrive earlier to get a good view.