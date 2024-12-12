After the cancellation of the majority of Saltash Christmas Festival due to Storm Darragh, organisers have announced a select few of the festival highlights will now go ahead this coming Saturday, December 14.
The Santa Fun Run has been re-organised by the Tamar Trotters Running Club to set off from Victoria Gardens at the top of Fore Street starting at 2pm and finishing in Wesley Road.
A gathering of the popular Christmas lanterns will now be taking place on Saltash Waterside at Jubilee Green starting at 4.45pm, culminating with a fireworks display off Ashtorre Rock pier starting at 5pm.
Lead organiser Hilary Frank on behalf of Saltash Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’d like to say thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to reorganise elements of the festival so we could offer some Christmas cheer even if we couldn’t reinstate the street market.
“It would be great to see the community turn out to cheer on our Santas and spend some time in our shops and businesses on Fore Street who missed out on what would normally be a very busy day’s trading for them.
“We hope the events we are able to bring will give the town a little festive lift after a blustery weekend.”