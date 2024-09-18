Saltash chef Mavi Vicente promoted Saltash on the world stage as she competed in a world famous paella contest.
Mavi from Saltash waterside business Hispania tasty by Mavi took part in the 63rd annual International Valencian Paella contest in Sueca.
Alongside partner Ricahard Boroczky they fought against stiff competition in the best paella made by an international chef category.
She said: “It's been such a great experience, lots of learning from the best paella makers; we've met nice people from all around the world.
“Unfortunately we couldn't bring it home, but as I said, never mind as we've had the support from the Saltash community and that's our award.”
The competition in Valencia, the home of paella, is celebrated as Spain’s oldest gastronomic competition with competing chefs preparing a traditional Valencian paella for 15 people cooked over a wood fire.
The pair sent in their application for the contest three months ago and were selected by the organisers alongside 39 other participants from around the world.
The contest attracted chefs from Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Argentina and Australia, and just one other contender from the UK.
Mavi said: “Richard and I have been practising to get the best result possible and we feel so proud of ourselves and the job we did at the festival. Our paella didn't win but was there with the top ones.”
The winner in their category was Leno Lattarulo from Australia.
The competition follows a turbulent time for the restauranteurs who announced the closure of their Spanish restaurant after just one year. The surprise announcement at the beginning of August shocked the Saltash community who had taken Hispania to their hearts.
Mavi said: “This past year has been an incredible journey, filled with learning and the warmth of love from each and every one of you. The memories we’ve created together will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.”
Hispania tasty by Mavi will open for the last time on Saturday 28 September but the couple won’t be going far. Mavi added: “We are taking over one of the cafes in Plymouth Market and planning to start trading from the 4th of November.”