A TEN-year-old boy from Saltash has gone from playing Roblox in his living room to starring in the world’s first Roblox gamer movie on the big screen.
Thomas Gavasingha is one of six British children competing in Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK movie, battling it out on the hugely popular Roblox platform to be crowned the ultimate gamer.
Fans will be able to watch competitors taking part in eight exclusive Roblox challenges, with two finalists going head-to-head to win a grand prize and the coveted title.
But for Thomas, it nearly didn’t happen.
His father, Gavin, a teacher at Oreston Primary School, said: “It all started when a stranger turned up saying he wanted to use my car for a show called Beyond Paradise, and I just thought, ‘Yeah, right!’”
It was only when Gavin’s wife Laura reassured him it was legitimate that they agreed to take part. The family’s car was used in the filming, and on set they were encouraged to sign their infant daughter up for baby modelling which opened them up to opportunities.
A few weeks later, Laura spotted an advert on Facebook for Gaming Challenge UK — a first-of-its-kind Roblox competition for children; so she put Thomas forward.
Thomas passed the first round of auditions and was invited to a second-stage interview, and was then chosen as one of the six contestants.
Thomas joins five other young gamers: Ilyaan, 10, from Blackburn, Lancashire; Ottie, 11, from Surrey; Isaac, 12, from North Yorkshire and Abigail, 11, from County Durham.
The competition, set to be released in Vue cinemas across the UK on April 19, sees young players take part in a series of exclusive Roblox challenges, with two finalists going head-to-head for the coveted Ultimate Gamer title.
“I loved it,” Thomas said. “It was awesome. I got to meet new people from far away, like Jaymee, who lives near Scotland. We had so much fun, and I won my first phone!”
The production team sent Thomas a high-definition webcam and headset, transforming his living room into a gaming studio. Over two days, he played in front of the camera, chatting with fellow contestants and navigating a series of unique challenges, including Puppy Parkour and Meow Mountain.
“The game’s design was genius,” Gavin said. “It didn’t matter if you finished last or first; everyone walked away with something.”
Thomas won his first mobile phone - something he had never expected. But for him, it wasn’t just about winning prizes.
“I got to meet a lot of new people,” he said. “I won’t see them every day, but we had a lot of fun together.”
The Gavasingha household is no stranger to gaming. With five children ranging from toddler Emma to teenager Isaac, video games are a shared family pastime.
“We play Mario Kart together as a family,” Gavin said. “I used to let them win, but now they beat me even when I try my hardest!”
Though they have a PS5 and a Switch, Roblox has become Thomas’ favourite, especially because it constantly offers new games to explore. “There’s always something new,” he said. “If you get bored, you can pick a different game that suits what you like.”
For Gavin and Laura, the competition was about more than just gaming - it was about giving Thomas an opportunity to shine.
“He’s one of those quiet kids that can get overlooked,” Gavin said. “But this competition gave him a moment to step forward and be part of something really exciting. He was over the moon!”
Thomas has taken the experience in his stride. And he is keen for more competitions, and perhaps even another shot at the big screen in the future. “I’ll definitely keep playing,” he said. “It was so much fun!”
His parents, once wary of casting calls and surprise opportunities, now look at things a little differently.
“We went from thinking we were being scammed to watching our son appear in a movie,” Gavin said. “It’s been a mad journey, but we wouldn’t change a thing.”