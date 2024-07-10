THE organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, Cash Access UK, has confirmed that Saltash’s Banking Hub is now open.
The hub is located on Lower Fore Street and will be officially opened by the mayor Cllr Julia Peggs on Monday, July 15, at 11am.
The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub:
• Monday - Barclays
• Tuesday - Lloyds (starting from week commencing July 22)
• Wednesday - Halifax (starting from week commencing July 22)
• Thursday - NatWest
• Friday - Santander
The Hub will also be open between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, July 13, to provide services to traders and visitors attending the Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival.
This is the fourth Banking Hub to open in Cornwall following Bodmin, Helston and Looe.
The mayor, Cllr Peggs, said: “The town council are very pleased to see the Banking Hub is now open to residents and visitors. This will provide an invaluable service at the heart of the community and allow people to continue managing their money face to face. The building has level access and it’s great to see a unit that has been empty for some time put to good use again.”
Gareth Oakley, CEO, Cash Access UK, added: “I’m delighted to open the latest Hub in Cornwall which will allow local customers and businesses to access cash and face-to-face banking services. Cash and banking is very important for millions of people and we’re pleased to be helping many communities with new services on their high street.”