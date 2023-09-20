Gardeners at Cotehele near Saltash have created a giant apple mosaic once again in celebration of Heritage Open Days.
Cotehele is known for its ancient apple orchard and each year staff use the ‘windfall’ apples to create a perfect outline of a giant fruit on a patch of grass.
Dave Bouch, senior gardener at Cotehele, said: “It’s become a bit of a tradition.
“On our grass circle in front of the manor we have created a huge apple out of windfalls mainly, and fruit that wasn’t up to much good.
“It takes approximately two days to create. We start by marking out the outline, and then we gradually fill in the apple using brighter red fruit on one side, and gradually fading into more pale fruit on the other.
“Then we create a pair of leaves on the top, again using paler fruit and finally a stalk out of nettles. It’s a bit of fun, it’s a bit of creativity.”