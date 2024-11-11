TWO poppy wreaths from Saltash are on their way to London on the GWR Poppies to Paddington service.
Mayor Cllr Julia Peggs alongside RNLI representative Anne-Marie Turner laid wreaths destined for London on the platform at Saltash station. Those in attendance bowed before they were placed in a first class carriage on the Paddington train.
Ten trains in total are collecting wreaths from around the country as part of the GWR Poppies to Paddington Service for a remembrance service this morning (Monday, November 11) at 10.45am at Paddington station.
The initiative is in its fifth year and organised by GWR in partnership with The Veterans Charity.
For the first time this year, RNLI volunteers, including many former service personnel, will place commemorative wreaths on board the early-morning services.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Peggs said: “It was very poignant to lay the wreath on the platform which has seen so many young Saltash men transported off to war to fight for peace and freedom, never to return.
“We think about them today on this Armistice Day as we hold a two-minute silence in Fore Street at 11am, and we send our sincere thanks to all those serving personnel. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
The train previously stopped at Liskeard and was met by mayor of Liskeard Cllr Christina Whitty.
She said: “This morning, I had the honour and privilege to send a wreath on behalf of our town, on the 6.22am poppy train to London.
“Also at the station were the RNLI Looe branch volunteers, who were sending a beautiful hand knitted wreath. Numerous wreaths had already been collected this morning en route.”
On arrival in London, the wreaths will be laid at Paddington station’s war memorial on Platform 1.