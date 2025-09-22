DRIVERS using the A38 are set to face a reduced speed limit after National Highways confirmed plans to lower the maximum speed to 60mph.
At a briefing last week, members of Plymouth City Council were told the change will cover both directions of the A38 from Marsh Mills to the Tamar Bridge.
The move follows concerns about safety on the route, which has recorded twice as many collisions as the national average for this type of road.
The current average speed of vehicles is around 64mph, with mobile enforcement cameras due to be deployed once the limit is introduced.
According to officials, the scheme – which will cost around £280,000 – is expected to deliver small improvements in air quality and noise levels, as well as add just 49 seconds to the typical journey across the stretch.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ South West Road Safety Manager, said: “We’re taking steps towards improving safety on the A38 Plymouth Parkway by reducing the speed limit from 70mph to 60mph between the Marsh Mills interchange and the Tamar Bridge.
“The initiative follows a safety review which revealed that the collision rate is double the national average – the latest validated collision data identified a total of 157 collisions on the A38 Parkway, resulting in 226 injuries between 2020 and 2024.
“We will soon start the statutory process necessary to introduce the proposed speed reduction, which will reduce the number and severity of collisions, and we expect the new limit to be in place and enforceable this winter.”
A two-week public consultation will launch later this month, with work scheduled to begin in January 2026 and finish in February 2026. All work will take place overnight, with no lane closures required.
The proposals have been in development for four years, with councillors and officers involved in the early investigations.
