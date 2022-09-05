Sack truck fire in Bodmin extinguished
Sunday 11th September 2022 7:00 am
Fire crews at work (Fire service )
Two appliances from Bodmin attended a call to a small fire involving an electric sack truck in a warehouse on Launceston Road, Bodmin, on September 5, at around 5.03am.
The sack truck was well alight on crews arrival. Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Once the fire was out, crews removed the sack truck from the warehouse where crews continued to damp down the remains.
