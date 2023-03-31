Devon and Cornwall Police rural affairs team are asking farmers, landowners and the public to be on alert in rural areas as there is an increase in incidents of rural crime across Devon and Cornwall.
A spokesperson from Neighbourhood Alert explained: "Over recent weeks there has been an increase in the theft of agricultural precision guidance systems. Often fitted to tractors and agricultural machinery these devices are frequently stolen due to their high value and portability.
"We would encourage equipment users where possible, to remove items when not in use and to consider property marking options. Most recently incidents have occurred in the East, Mid and West Devon areas but previously we have suffered thefts in West Cornwall.
"We have also noted an emerging trend where barns and outbuildings have been targeted and whilst the number of incidents are small we would advise all to ensure that the appropriate security is present on buildings, vehicles and machinery. Remain vigilant for suspicious activity and report incidents to the police."
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.