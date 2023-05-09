Cllr Sims, Lead Member for Economy, Transport and Tourism, Council of the Isles of Scilly said: “This is a welcome addition to the SPF funding for the Isles of Scilly and for Cornwall. If you have any ideas or plans for your business or group please consider whether this might benefit you. If you have any questions, the SPF team are over on Thursday 11 May 11-4pm at the Porthmellon Enterprise Centre to give advice and guidance.”