Llewyn, was born at Derriford Hospital in May 2020. After some trouble with feeding, it wasn’t long before doctors confirmed the devastating news to his parents, Rhys and Rhiannon from Menheniot, that he had been born with a rare congenital condition called TOF (Tracheo-Oesophageal Atresia) and OA (Oesophageal Atresia). This condition meant that he had effectively been ‘born unable to swallow; there was no join between Llewyn’s gullet and stomach and instead one had formed between the gullet and the windpipe.