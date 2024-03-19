MORE than 500 children from all over Cornwall laced up their shoes to take part in the iconic Landrake Fun Run earlier this month.
On March 15, Sir Robert Gefferys Junior school in Landrake held its famous annual cross country run, which is now celebrating its 39th year.
The run is a three mile course which covers a range of fields, steep hills and woodland.
Runners are even challenge to try and keep their shoes on as they have to make their way through a tidal salt marsh by the River Lynher.
583 children that took part from 30 different junior schools in the area.
Helen Ralph organiser of the race and manager of Sir Robert Gefferys school cross country club explained: “The course was very muddy and many children lost their trainers on the route, but still managed to complete the course.”
The overall winner was Florrie Zinn from Carbeile School – the first time a girl has ever won the race!
Helen added: “Massive well done to Florrie.”
The first three boys were: Lucas Sweeney (Bishop Cornish), Dexeter Sargeant (St Germans) and Rafe Jackson (Looe).
The first three girls were: Florrie Zinn (Carbeile), Daisy Elliot (Brunel) and Olivia Barr (SRG Landrake)
Team prizes were awarded to:
Boys - Bishop Cornish School (Lucas Sweeney, Jacob Sweeney and Toby Jane)
Girls – St Josephs School (Megan Scott, Bryony Medland and Bodieve Lawson)