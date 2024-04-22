A RUNNER from Dobwalls has raised thousands for her chosen charity after completing the London Marathon during the weekend of April 21.
Morwenna Sayers took on the challenging 26.2 mile race to help raise money for people with leprosy.
She completed the marathon with a time of 5:46:53 which she is ‘over the moon with’.
Morwenna explained: “I'm alive! It was so tough but such an amazing experience. The support from the crowd was absolutely fantastic. The last mile was so hard, and I've never been so happy to see the finish line.”
Looking back on her experience, Morwenna said her highlights included meeting fellow runners along the route as well as seeing the sights of London while running over and past iconic landmarks such as Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament, and Buckingham Palace.
She also explained that she received lots of love from the runners and supporters along the way.
Morwenna has so far raised £2,158 for LEPRA – a charity which offers support to people affected by leprosy through prevention, diagnosis, disability aids and mental health support.
Following her achievement, Morwenna has applied for a ballot place in next year’s marathon.