A WOMAN from St Austell is set to take on the London Marathon for the first time after returning from life-changing injuries.
Loraine explained: “In 2023 I was lucky enough to get a charity entry but 2 weeks before the 2024 London Marathon, I was in Florida on a family holiday, and I suffered life changing injuries whilst on a roller coaster. I dissected both my left and right artery’s and spent just over a week on my return in hospital. I was told by the specialist that I would never return to running nor lead a normal life. His words were your life is now Netflix’s & Chill.”
However, despite the news, Loraine was set on getting back to her running ways.
She continued: “I was so determined to get back out running and found a personal trainer who would work with me with leg strength and conditioning to keep my legs strong. I researched and was extremely focused on getting back to running and leading a normal life, so that I could run the London Marathon 25.”
Now, thanks to her commitment, Loraine is thrilled to be taking on this year’s marathon in the capital.
“I was thrilled that the hard work paid off and Last November I was cleared for running and am back on track to run it. I’m slower than I was and have had my fair share of huddles but I will run it and I will finish it! Having the focus of the London Marathon has been the difference to me recovering so well and running again and not and I’m so grateful it’s been part of my journey.
“Thanks so much to Cornwall Hospice Care for deferring my place and believing in me and thank you TCS for this amazing opportunity, I am so excited!
“I hope that my story will inspire others to not give up hope and to follow their dreams. It’s iconic and It’s been my dream since I was a child. It pulls the UK together for a massive shared goal of people living their dream and others supporting this journey."