A RUNNER from Menheniot is celebrating after almost doubling the fundraising ambitions he set out before completing the Rome Marathon.
Elliot Grange set out to raise £300 for The Tamar Donkey Park based in St Ann’s Chapel before jetting off to Italy, but gathered a total of £677 which will go towards the care of the sanctuary’s residents.
Supported by friends and family, Elliot completed the 26.2 mile race in three hours and 38 minutes –setting a personal best.
Elliot said: “The marathon itself was great fun. It was hard, don't get me wrong, the last 10km seemed to take forever and the 22 degree heat just made me want to throw in the towel.
“But the last few kilometres bring you round the famous colosseum and the crowds, music and other runners get you through it.”
Elliot was sponsored by a number of local people.
“Some from as far as Singapore and Australia! It spurred me on and also other runners after they read some of the joke names that had been used as aliases to donate. (Drew Peacock, S. Wetticrack etc),” Elliot added. “It's great that this small charity gets its name out there (all the way to Rome) and can benefit from the generosity of the public.
“I hope to visit the Donkey Park very soon to see what a difference this money has meant to them.”
Elliot chose to raise money for the Donkey Park as it was said the charity suffered during the pandemic and that the recent constant wet weather in Cornwall has also made it difficult for the park to operate — and without the support of its visitors it could face an inevitable closure.
Elliot continued: “I celebrated with plenty of pizza, pasta and beers. However, even today [March 20], my legs are still very sore so I'm looking forward to a few more days off.”
The Rome Marathon takes runners on a whirlwind tour of the city – passing areas such as the colosseum, Piazza Di Spagna, Piazza Del Popolo, Ponte Milvio, Foro Italico, Castle Sant’Angelo, San Pietro, Isola Tiberina and Pyramid Cestia.